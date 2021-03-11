Purrweb UI

Real Estate App

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Real Estate App facility marketplace realtors apartment house realestate real estate search property proptech startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Real Estate App facility marketplace realtors apartment house realestate real estate search property proptech startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Real Estate App facility marketplace realtors apartment house realestate real estate search property proptech startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble.png
  2. Dribbble tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, dribbblers! Wanna some new shots? We have a new one — Real Estate app, platform for renting houses 🏘

👨🏻‍💻 On the left screen there is a real estate search, here you can pick the most suitable real estate agent. On the right screen there is detailed information about sale objects.

🔷 For primary color we picked blue to make an association with stability and serious business.

☘️ Accent color is green, it’s not so contrasting and makes the interface nice and enjoyable.

🏡 This app allows users to interact with realtors. After all, in purchasing a house, not only the house is important, but also the one who sells it to you!

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Valeria Sablina

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like