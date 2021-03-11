The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, dribbblers! Wanna some new shots? We have a new one — Real Estate app, platform for renting houses 🏘

👨🏻‍💻 On the left screen there is a real estate search, here you can pick the most suitable real estate agent. On the right screen there is detailed information about sale objects.

🔷 For primary color we picked blue to make an association with stability and serious business.

☘️ Accent color is green, it’s not so contrasting and makes the interface nice and enjoyable.

🏡 This app allows users to interact with realtors. After all, in purchasing a house, not only the house is important, but also the one who sells it to you!

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Valeria Sablina

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜