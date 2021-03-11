🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, dribbblers! Wanna some new shots? We have a new one — Real Estate app, platform for renting houses 🏘
👨🏻💻 On the left screen there is a real estate search, here you can pick the most suitable real estate agent. On the right screen there is detailed information about sale objects.
🔷 For primary color we picked blue to make an association with stability and serious business.
☘️ Accent color is green, it’s not so contrasting and makes the interface nice and enjoyable.
🏡 This app allows users to interact with realtors. After all, in purchasing a house, not only the house is important, but also the one who sells it to you!
Created by Valeria Sablina
