Fahim Khan

logo design for Activos

Fahim Khan
Fahim Khan
logo design for Activos
logo design for Activos
My initial concept: letter A + infinity + active icon

Please let me know your opinions.
Thank you so much.

Contact me to get your logo design or branding project done:

helloofahim@gmail.com

Whatsapp: +8801764998704

Follow me on
behancefacebooktwitterinstagram

Fahim Khan
Fahim Khan
⚡️Logo & Brand Identity Designer Let's 💬
