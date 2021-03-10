Nathan Sharp

War and Peace

Nathan Sharp
Nathan Sharp
  • Save
War and Peace podcast books of some substance history book print risograph riso military emperor russian russia war and peace literature tolstoy
Download color palette

Hero or fool, confetti or shrapnel, material or transcendent, meaning or madness? War and Peace. Artwork for Books of Some Substance.

Nathan Sharp
Nathan Sharp
Howdy y'all.

More by Nathan Sharp

View profile
    • Like