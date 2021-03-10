R for Fernando Romero - Architype Alphabet Project

R for Fernando Romero and the atypical «Bridging Tea House», one of the 17 pavilions located in JinHua Architecture Park in China.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Iwan Baan

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!

________

I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website