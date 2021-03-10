Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lucchini Johann

R for Fernando Romero - Architype Alphabet Project

Lucchini Johann
Lucchini Johann
Hire Me
  • Save
R for Fernando Romero - Architype Alphabet Project 36daysoftype illustration abstract type design alphabet typography art direction graphic design johannlucchini
R for Fernando Romero - Architype Alphabet Project 36daysoftype illustration abstract type design alphabet typography art direction graphic design johannlucchini
Download color palette
  1. Letter R.png
  2. Letter R2.png

R for Fernando Romero and the atypical «Bridging Tea House», one of the 17 pavilions located in JinHua Architecture Park in China.

Swipe to see the building photographied by © Iwan Baan

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
________

I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Lucchini Johann
Lucchini Johann
Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
Hire Me

More by Lucchini Johann

View profile
    • Like