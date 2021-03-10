Schedule Easily - Schedule Management for students

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi dribbblers!👋
this is my case study you can see the design process report on my Personal Web.
it's Schedule Easily - view schedules and tasks easily without hassle, for students to view class schedules, remind them of class schedules and assignments in class, without having to log in repeatedly on their school website.
Enjoy and what do you think about it? Have an awesome day, and let me know you feedback, Thanks!🤘
