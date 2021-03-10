Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ehsan Vaeghi

Personality Cards — Persona Profiles

Personality Cards — Persona Profiles
For our latest project, we've created personality cards which are smaller, simpler and more beautiful than our regular persona profiles. 🌞

These cute cards are easy to keep on workspace and constantly remind us of who we're designing for.

—————
We used characters by Cécile Parker for our cards. They so matched our users!
Get a copy of the resources here on Figma Community and send us a 🧡 if this inspired you.

—————
Grid 15b
Rebound of
Friends
By Cécile L. Parker
Posted on Mar 10, 2021
