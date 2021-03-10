Hotel App mobile design concept

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hi there! 👋🏻
Are you going on a business trip and want to make it more convenient? ✈️
This app makes it possible!
See this hotel app concept that makes your stay even more pleasant by simplifying the check in, room service and enabling you to book hotel attractions with just a few clicks! See what the hotel has to offer and easily save your place at SPA, book a touristic trip or join a yoga class! 🧘♀️
