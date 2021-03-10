Daniel Sun
task manager platform: home page

heartbeat
Hi everyone. Quite often, I aim for clean and minimal design with bright images that are there to emphasize the idea, not to just fill the entire space.

Kira (https://dribbble.com/kiratemirshina) and I decided to collaborate for Taskit platform that is a task manager for efficient teamwork. We put our focus on a fun, linear style, with a meaningful illustration to make up an airy composition.

What do you think is the part? Let us know in the comments.

Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.

