task manager platform: home page

Hi everyone. Quite often, I aim for clean and minimal design with bright images that are there to emphasize the idea, not to just fill the entire space.
Kira (https://dribbble.com/kiratemirshina) and I decided to collaborate for Taskit platform that is a task manager for efficient teamwork. We put our focus on a fun, linear style, with a meaningful illustration to make up an airy composition.
What do you think is the part? Let us know in the comments.
Want to know more about Heartbeat and take a peek behind the scenes? Visit our website for case studies or follow us on Instagram for daily office life pics.