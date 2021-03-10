Here is my new illustration in the style I really like working in now. And as usual in the carousel you’ll find the details, sketches and some process.

⠀

The illustration was inspired by the song “Snake’s bride” by the Melnitsa band.

Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMAA9ZbAVj-/

you will find the drawing process, ask questions – I would be happy to answer!