Here is my new illustration in the style I really like working in now. And as usual in the carousel you’ll find the details, sketches and some process.
⠀
The illustration was inspired by the song “Snake’s bride” by the Melnitsa band.
Here:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMAA9ZbAVj-/
you will find the drawing process, ask questions – I would be happy to answer!