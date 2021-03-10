Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Snake’s bride

Snake’s bride dark dramatic mystic snake girl bright color illustration character
Here is my new illustration in the style I really like working in now. And as usual in the carousel you’ll find the details, sketches and some process.

The illustration was inspired by the song “Snake’s bride” by the Melnitsa band.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMAA9ZbAVj-/
you will find the drawing process, ask questions – I would be happy to answer!

Posted on Mar 10, 2021
