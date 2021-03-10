The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, guys! We are here with a new shot! We think Greta Thunberg will approve it 😉

Check out how we designed an Ecology platform.

In order to tackle the problem of global warming we need to measure it first. That’s the main purpose of the platform.

On the dashboard a user can track the following climate change measurements:

🧊 key global warming factors

🌡 temperature changes

📶 sea level rise

☁️ CO2 level

🌊 ocean acidification

What about the color palette? We wanted to associate this app with ocean and ice, so we’ve used pleasant and light shades of blue and violet on white background.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!



Created by Alena Kovaleva

