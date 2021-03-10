Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone✌🏻
This is my first concept for Tabbar animation 🔥
Designed in adobe xd and then it got motion in "Adobe after effects".
It's easy to use on phone by Lottie library (using Bodymovin script).
Hope you like it❤️