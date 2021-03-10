Tanvir Alam Hira™

🔥 Vive | Header Exploration

Tanvir Alam Hira™
Tanvir Alam Hira™
  • Save
🔥 Vive | Header Exploration trend 2021 minimalism interaction clean design e-commerce shop concept ui design landing page ui web page web landing page header exploration header
Download color palette

🔥 Vive | Header Exploration

Precision eye tracking combined with professional-grade sound and graphics—designed for studios, home offices, and VR users who require a premium immersive experience.

What are your thoughts?
✍🏼 Let me know in the comments down below.

Thanks 🙌🏼,
Tanvir Alam Hira

Press “L” To Show Some Love 💗

Follow me on

Behance | Instagram | Facebook | Uplabs | Uplabs

Contact me by: tanvir.csm@gmail.com ✉️

Tanvir Alam Hira™
Tanvir Alam Hira™

More by Tanvir Alam Hira™

View profile
    • Like