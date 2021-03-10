Meghdeep Sarkar

CLASSROOM illustrator artwork illustration art illustration vector artwork 2d art flat illustration retro interior nostalgia classroom room pencil chalkboard education school
While I was in school, it seemed that things outside was far better than what's inside. But now looking back, it's the memories that remained. The benches, the classrooms, all have so many stories to tell. It feels like a place where I used to have the most fun.

I’m open for new projects. Feel free to write me at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

Also welcome to my socials Instagram | LinkedIn

