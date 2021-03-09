Life in a town - Melody ( PS )

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my illustration named"Life in a town",
hope u like it~
小镇生活：
婉转的琴声，洒落在小镇人们的心中~
站酷上整理的这个项目:
https://www.zcool.com.cn/work/ZNTMyMzgyODA=.html
This project on Behance :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/121501003/LIFE-IN-A-TOWN
Behance | Instagram | Zcool | Weibo