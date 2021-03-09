Tosin Mustapha

iOS 14 Minimal Black & White Icon Pack

iOS 14 Minimal Black & White Icon Pack
BUY HERE https://gum.co/tsmustyicons
You get two packs of minimal icons for your home screen mainly designed for iOS that has been made for light and dark mode. With 60+ minimal app icons. You also get 8 free wallpapers.
Pack sets:
• Matte Black
• White

Posted on Mar 9, 2021
