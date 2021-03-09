Konstantin Stupar 😉

Basic Particles: Emitter

Basic Particles: Emitter illustration geometric xparticles motion animation cinema4d abstract rendering particles
Five minute analysis of the project, setting up particles, materials, lighting, rendering.👇🏻

Пятиминутный разбор по ссылке YouTube, настройка частиц, материалов, освещения, рендеринга.

