Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized

CAM is coming

Zhenya Rynzhuk
Synchronized
Zhenya Rynzhuk for Synchronized
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi everyone,

Together with Synchronized studio , we've been working on a social project to support artists and all the creatives to express their feelings and escape from the confinement brought to our lives by the pandemic.

We are rolling out the website this week so remember to stick around while keeping social distance and staying healthy ;)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2021
Synchronized
Synchronized
Full-service studio crafting unique digital experiences.
Hire Us

More by Synchronized

View profile
    • Like