Rosina Pissaco

Free UI Kit Challenge - 15+ Amazing Screens

Free UI Kit Challenge - 15+ Amazing Screens
Download the Free UI Kit and Become 10x Better UI Designer 🚀.

One design challenge each day will help you sharpen your UI skills.

10 Days of UI Kit (+15 screens):

Cover screen included
Day 1 - Onboarding screen
Day 2 - Registration screen
Day 3 - Profile screen
Day 4 - ...

Download

Enjoy! 🤘

UX/UI Designer based in Manchester
