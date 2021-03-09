Fruits — Icon Illustrations

Hey guys! 👋

Recently we made a game for which we needed to draw a lot of illustrations. We want to show you a few of them in this shot. They are bright and juicy so you might want to eat them 😋

Press "L" if you like it ❤️

Share your opinion in the comments ✍️

Want to work with us? Press Hire Us

Check our works on:

Instagram | Facebook | Behance