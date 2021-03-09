iPhone 12 Pro Clay Mockup Pack | 36 Mockup Scenes

Trending designs to inspire you
💥👉 Download iPhone 12 Pro Clay Version: https://gum.co/iPhone-12-Pro-Clay-Mockup
💥👉 Download iPhone 12 Pro Ralistic Version: https://gum.co/iPhone-12-Pro-Mockup
Features:
- 36 High-quality Mockups
- 6k Resolution - 6600 x 4400px (300 DPI)
- Separated/ Removable Shadow
- Customizable Background (All assets are separated from the background)
-Easy to Edit via Smart Objects
-Organized and Named Layers
-Help File
Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions!
