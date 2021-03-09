Abron Studio

Samoka Personnel Management system

Samoka is a web-based personnel management system by which an organization can keep a record of the hours and tasks being done by all the members. This system can be used on any device and it provides the opportunity to monitor variables and improve productivity and performance.

