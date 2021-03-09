Altadata Subscription Page

We are live! Check out www.altadata.io

I have selected a current design project or my, very late, debut. Check out the full preview too!

Subscription page for EPO; the new data & insights SAAS product by Altadata.io

Research, Product Strategy, Information Architecture, User Experience Design, User Interface Design, Prototype

I had the privilege to collaborate with Altadata as their product designer since 2019. We launched Altadata.io; a ready-to-use data marketplace, as an MVP. The MVP evoked investor’s and the community’s interest and create a buzz in the market. As they moved forward in their journey, they arrived at a point where they had to re-define their focus as a company like every evolving business. With the expansion of the sector and financially strong new players entering the market, Altadata was facing many challenges regarding their future.

We started the second round of our collaboration in October 2020 and developed a completely new product strategy, experience, and visual design. We are currently in staging and finalizing the front-end development. My team will be Altadata’s design partner for all products. Currently, we are in the planning stage for EPO v2.0, partner, and customer products.

Client: Altadata

Year: 2020 October - Ongoing