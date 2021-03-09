Portrait #01

Trending designs to inspire you
This is my first attempt to draw a portrait in Procreate. Based on a selfie of my girlfriend. ☺️ 💃🏻
Last weekend I bought an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil (2nd gen) and started to experimenting in Procreate.
I have to learn a lot about this technique (brushes, contrasts, shades, colors in various screens, etc.) - this is a completely new but very exciting world for me. 😊