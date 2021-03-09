Dániel Kérges

Portrait #01

Portrait #01 drawing practicing practice flat portrait flat illustration monstera deliciosa monstera glasses portrait art portrait illustration procreate art procreate app woman illustration woman applepencil hungary ipadpro illustration portrait procreate
This is my first attempt to draw a portrait in Procreate. Based on a selfie of my girlfriend. ☺️ 💃🏻

Last weekend I bought an iPad Pro with an Apple Pencil (2nd gen) and started to experimenting in Procreate.

I have to learn a lot about this technique (brushes, contrasts, shades, colors in various screens, etc.) - this is a completely new but very exciting world for me. 😊

