My Remedy Design System

Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Worked on the design system of the My Remedy product. We did the branding, product UX/UI design using design sprint, and marketing website. My Remedy is a joint-venture between local producers, cannabis experts, and trusted dispensaries, which uses high-powered technology to take the guesswork out of finding, buying, and trying cannabis.

Rebound of
My Remedy Dashboard Design
