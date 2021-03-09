Cute food illustration

© Copyrights reserved

Here is a collection of food illustrations mainly sweet food which includes cookies, ice creams, biscuits, and so on. I have drawn this illustration in Adobe Illustrator using mainly shape tools. I have chosen light colors viz. blue, yellow, violet, etc. so to make viewers would feel relaxing and happy while watching these cute food illustrations.

How it is?

Follow me :

https://www.instagram.com/guriya.k.999/

Visit my Behance for more art:

https://www.behance.net/gkumari