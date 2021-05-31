Gleb Kuznetsov✈

Airbus Tripset iOS app

Product design for a new Covid travel product Airbus Tripset.
No more worrying about how, what, when or where. Tripset is your one-stop shop for personalised air travel information, taking the guesswork out of travelling and getting you back in the sky!
Available in AppStore.

