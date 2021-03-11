🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Shot 11/16
#Shot11 - The One With ruttl 🔥
Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️
The process of design review is really complicated! If you don’t believe Brucira, you should talk to our designers.⚡️
Having worked manually for hours on website feedback, Brucira was fed up with this issue and decided to create a new solution!
The entire year was filled with hustle to finally create a tool that could improvise this process using technology. That’s when Brucira soft launched our own tool- ruttl to the world of web design reviews!
Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3 🔥❤️