The One With ruttl 🔥

The One With ruttl 🔥 agency design office icon india app website vector typography ux brucira ui illustration cloud stars space colours star rocket
Shot 11/16
#Shot11 - The One With ruttl 🔥

Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️

The process of design review is really complicated! If you don’t believe Brucira, you should talk to our designers.⚡️

Having worked manually for hours on website feedback, Brucira was fed up with this issue and decided to create a new solution!

The entire year was filled with hustle to finally create a tool that could improvise this process using technology. That’s when Brucira soft launched our own tool- ruttl to the world of web design reviews!

Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #BruciraTurns3 🔥❤️

