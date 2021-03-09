🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Shot 10/16
#Shot10 - The One With Marketing Team 🎨
As new forces kept joining Team Brucira, we aspired to work on building the future of advanced marketing.
After all, as someone has said- “Good content isn’t about good storytelling. It’s about telling a true story well.”. 🌈
So, Brucira decided to pull the trigger and build an in-house new marketing division! 🔥
To make this special, we create a brand new web page that shares our excitement!
Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #bruciraturns3
.
Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️