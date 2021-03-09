Brucira

The One With Marketing Team 🌈 🎨

The One With Marketing Team 🌈 🎨
#Shot10 - The One With Marketing Team 🎨

As new forces kept joining Team Brucira, we aspired to work on building the future of advanced marketing.

After all, as someone has said- “Good content isn’t about good storytelling. It’s about telling a true story well.”. 🌈

So, Brucira decided to pull the trigger and build an in-house new marketing division! 🔥

To make this special, we create a brand new web page that shares our excitement!

Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #bruciraturns3
.
Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️

