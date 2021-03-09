The One With The New Office 💼🗝️

Shot 9/16

#Shot9 - The One With The New Office 💼

What happens when a newborn baby keeps growing? You put the baby into new clothes. ❤️

Just like a baby, Brucira kept expanding gradually until it was time for something new and vibrant!

With more members joining in, Brucira decided to move out of the apartment into a bigger and brighter space - Our famous yellow office!

Stay tuned with Brucira for the next shot in the series of #bruciraturns3 ✨

Here’s a closer look at our journey over the last 3 years: https://journey.brucira.com/ ❤️