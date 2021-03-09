Cabatoyan Font

Cabatoyan Font is a Playful Display Font which is perfect choice for any Children Design. It will elevate a wide range of design projects to the highest level, be it branding, headings, wedding designs, signatures, logos, labels, and much more! this font will be an incredibly asset to your fonts’ library, as it has the potential to elevate any creation.

What’s Included :

– OTF & TTF

– Works on PC & Mac

– Easy to use ( Installations )

– Easy Convert to webfont

– Compabilty Windows, Apple, Linux, Cricut, Silhouette and Other cutting machines

Note of the author:

