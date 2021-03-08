Webist Studio | Logo and Brand Identity Design

Hello guys,

This is the recently completed project for Webist Studio. Its a software development company.

Here i used code icon and modify it .

Hope you like it.

------------------------------

Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Available for Logo or Illustration Design Project: deskoftonmoy@gmail.com

Follow me :

Behance | Website | Instagram

| Youtube

available in Fiverr

(copyright reserved )

Thanks