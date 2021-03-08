Tonmoy Mondol

Webist Studio | Logo and Brand Identity Design

Tonmoy Mondol
Tonmoy Mondol
  • Save
Webist Studio | Logo and Brand Identity Design branding concept vector logo design brand design brand identity branding logo
Download color palette

Hello guys,
This is the recently completed project for Webist Studio. Its a software development company.
Here i used code icon and modify it .
Hope you like it.
------------------------------
Press "L" to show your love ❤️️

Available for Logo or Illustration Design Project: deskoftonmoy@gmail.com

Follow me :
Behance | Website | Instagram
| Youtube

available in Fiverr

(copyright reserved )
Thanks

Tonmoy Mondol
Tonmoy Mondol

More by Tonmoy Mondol

View profile
    • Like