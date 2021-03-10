Genesis Fund - Logo Concept 💡

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for Genesis Fund 💡
Genesis Fund is a new venture working on funding startups who are working on far future technologies.
I was asked to commission a logo that represents either a theme of recursion, infinity or integration and here is my first concept I came up with.
This mark incorporates these elements: Letter G and letter F in negative space, representing the first letter of the words of Genesis Fund.
Contact: itstemiloluwaojo@gmail.com