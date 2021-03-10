Apollo-

Genesis Fund - Logo Concept 💡

Genesis Fund - Logo Concept 💡 integration startups technology branding monogram icon gradient logo design concept logomark flat design logo
Logo design for Genesis Fund 💡

Genesis Fund is a new venture working on funding startups who are working on far future technologies.

I was asked to commission a logo that represents either a theme of recursion, infinity or integration and here is my first concept I came up with.

This mark incorporates these elements: Letter G and letter F in negative space, representing the first letter of the words of Genesis Fund.

Contact: itstemiloluwaojo@gmail.com

Logo designer and illustrator from Nigeria ✦
