Genesis Fund - Logo Concept 💡

Logo design for Genesis Fund 💡

Genesis Fund is a new venture working on funding startups who are working on far future technologies.

I was asked to commission a logo that represents either a theme of recursion, infinity or integration and here is my first concept I came up with.

This mark incorporates these elements: Letter G and letter F in negative space, representing the first letter of the words of Genesis Fund.

