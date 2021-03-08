Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lucchini Johann

Q for Giacomo Quarenghi - Architype Alphabet Project

36daysoftype abstract type design art direction alphabet typography minimal graphic design
Q for Giacomo Quarenghi, the foremost and most prolific practitioner of neoclassical architecture in Imperial Russia.

Hope you like it! Please follow me on Instagram to discover the whole alphabet.

More to come... See you soon!
I am open to new projects! contact@johannlucchini.com

Instagram I Website

Branding, Graphic Design & Illustration in Paris, FR.
