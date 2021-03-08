Abhi Chatterjee

sRide Facebook Creative

sRide Facebook Creative graphics designer graphics design graphicsdesign brand fb facebook banner facebook ad facebook branding logo illustration graphics product ux design ui design design ux ui designer
Hello Dribblers 👋🏻🏀

I’m happy to design a facebook creative for targeting professionals in Pune which has an
objective of app install. You can use the logo you designed for the creative. It was such a great time designing this project and hope you guys liked it!

Available for new projects: abhi.document@gmail.com

Let’s connect:
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/abhichatterjee/
Medium: https://abhi-chatterjee.medium.com/

