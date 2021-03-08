Caship — Website and App Design

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📝 Caship is a new and rising on-demand shipping and custom clearance service platform in the Middle East, promising to make importing, customs and delivery easier and more accessible. Client handed me a brief of the overall business and order workflow, and a basic brand guide containing the logo and main colors.
🙋🏻♂️ I was responsible for design the web application and two mobile apps. The system connects 3 parties, The User, The Customs Broker and The Delivery Courier.
🏆 I helped bring this project to life by...
• Mapped multiple scenarios and order flows that managed to shorten the user process length.
• Organized the communications among all user types in the system by constantly showing what the next step and who is responsible for it.
• Wireframed the entire system in an interactive prototype that showcased the entire scope of the business.
• Crafted a design system to be used across the web application and the mobile apps, achieving consistency among the service.
• Created custom graphics for the project that helped vamp up the brand image.
• Designed a visually stunning, fully interactive web app in Adobe XD, along with two mobile apps with great user experiences.
= = = = = =
Connect with me through...
Behance ⌇ Dribbble ⌇ LinkedIn ⌇ Twitter ⌇ Instagram ⌇ YouTube ⌇ Facebook