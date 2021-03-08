Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Caship — Website and App Design

ui design ux uiux ui app design app website design web design shipping website adobe xd
📝 Caship is a new and rising on-demand shipping and custom clearance service platform in the Middle East, promising to make importing, customs and delivery easier and more accessible. Client handed me a brief of the overall business and order workflow, and a basic brand guide containing the logo and main colors.

🙋🏻‍♂️ I was responsible for design the web application and two mobile apps. The system connects 3 parties, The User, The Customs Broker and The Delivery Courier.

🏆 I helped bring this project to life by...
• Mapped multiple scenarios and order flows that managed to shorten the user process length.
• Organized the communications among all user types in the system by constantly showing what the next step and who is responsible for it.
• Wireframed the entire system in an interactive prototype that showcased the entire scope of the business.
• Crafted a design system to be used across the web application and the mobile apps, achieving consistency among the service.
• Created custom graphics for the project that helped vamp up the brand image.
• Designed a visually stunning, fully interactive web app in Adobe XD, along with two mobile apps with great user experiences.

