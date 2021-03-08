Caship — Website and App Design

📝 Caship is a new and rising on-demand shipping and custom clearance service platform in the Middle East, promising to make importing, customs and delivery easier and more accessible. Client handed me a brief of the overall business and order workflow, and a basic brand guide containing the logo and main colors.

🙋🏻‍♂️ I was responsible for design the web application and two mobile apps. The system connects 3 parties, The User, The Customs Broker and The Delivery Courier.

🏆 I helped bring this project to life by...

• Mapped multiple scenarios and order flows that managed to shorten the user process length.

• Organized the communications among all user types in the system by constantly showing what the next step and who is responsible for it.

• Wireframed the entire system in an interactive prototype that showcased the entire scope of the business.

• Crafted a design system to be used across the web application and the mobile apps, achieving consistency among the service.

• Created custom graphics for the project that helped vamp up the brand image.

• Designed a visually stunning, fully interactive web app in Adobe XD, along with two mobile apps with great user experiences.

= = = = = =

Connect with me through...

Behance ⌇ Dribbble ⌇ LinkedIn ⌇ Twitter ⌇ Instagram ⌇ YouTube ⌇ Facebook