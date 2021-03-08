Kimia Badiei
Agency Wolfe

Movie House Concept

Kimia Badiei
Agency Wolfe
Kimia Badiei for Agency Wolfe
Hire Us
  • Save
Movie House Concept movie house cinema friends movie night movie clubhouse club house clubs club application design application ui application icon vector logo app ui ux design branding
Movie House Concept movie house cinema friends movie night movie clubhouse club house clubs club application design application ui application icon vector logo app ui ux design branding
Movie House Concept movie house cinema friends movie night movie clubhouse club house clubs club application design application ui application icon vector logo app ui ux design branding
Download color palette
  1. movie house 6.png
  2. movie house 2.png
  3. Dribble.png

Hey guys
This is club house but with movies
with the corona virus still in the picture so many countries are in lockdown.
Cinemas are closed so you can't watch movies with friends anymore.
This concept represents an app that you can watch a movie with your friends in it and talk about it
afterwards.

|Please follow my Instagram too:@Meworkees

Cool right ?
Don't forget to press L

Agency Wolfe
Agency Wolfe
Hire Us

More by Agency Wolfe

View profile
    • Like