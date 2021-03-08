Movie House Concept

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Hey guys
This is club house but with movies
with the corona virus still in the picture so many countries are in lockdown.
Cinemas are closed so you can't watch movies with friends anymore.
This concept represents an app that you can watch a movie with your friends in it and talk about it
afterwards.
Cool right ?
