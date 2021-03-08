Mersad Comaga

Gorilla gym logo design

Mersad Comaga
Mersad Comaga
Hire Me
  • Save
Gorilla gym logo design ape gorilla crossfit logo crossfit gym logo gym esportlogo esport sports logo vector sport head classic negative space illustration branding animal mark logo
Gorilla gym logo design ape gorilla crossfit logo crossfit gym logo gym esportlogo esport sports logo vector sport head classic negative space illustration branding animal mark logo
Download color palette
  1. Dickson Performance 01.jpg
  2. Dickson Performance 03.jpg

Mascot logo custom designed for DICKSON PERFORMANCE gym, Hawaii US.

Mersad Comaga
Mersad Comaga
logo design & illustration
Hire Me

More by Mersad Comaga

View profile
    • Like