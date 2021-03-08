Econvivo | UX/UI

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hello all!
This project I made for my UX/UI basic course in Coderhouse, Econvivo is an app mobile encourages which the people to separate their household waste through a nearby container system.
Check this link in behance!
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114956995/Econvivo-UXUI