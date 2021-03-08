Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Daniela Reis

The little, LORO

Daniela Reis
Daniela Reis
  • Save
The little, LORO leaves cute cute animals cute animal pet care adobe illustrator parrot bird loro design art design illustrator design illustration illustrator
The little, LORO leaves cute cute animals cute animal pet care adobe illustrator parrot bird loro design art design illustrator design illustration illustrator
The little, LORO leaves cute cute animals cute animal pet care adobe illustrator parrot bird loro design art design illustrator design illustration illustrator
The little, LORO leaves cute cute animals cute animal pet care adobe illustrator parrot bird loro design art design illustrator design illustration illustrator
The little, LORO leaves cute cute animals cute animal pet care adobe illustrator parrot bird loro design art design illustrator design illustration illustrator
Download color palette
  1. logo_pierrot_final-17.png
  2. logo_pierrot_final-18.png
  3. logo_pierrot_final-19.png
  4. Artboard 4@4x.png
  5. IMG-8010.png

This is Loro, a very intelligent and loving parrot. He is more than a pet, he was my brother.
Loro showed us how much such a small animal can be independent, have a strong temperament, and most of all are caring and loving. He was with us during the 24 years of his life, bringing us much joy and happiness to our family.

This illustration is my tribute to him, my little brother that I loved so much. 💚

Daniela Reis
Daniela Reis
I love improving the User Experience through Design ♥️ 🍎

More by Daniela Reis

View profile
    • Like