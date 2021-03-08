The little, LORO

This is Loro, a very intelligent and loving parrot. He is more than a pet, he was my brother.

Loro showed us how much such a small animal can be independent, have a strong temperament, and most of all are caring and loving. He was with us during the 24 years of his life, bringing us much joy and happiness to our family.

This illustration is my tribute to him, my little brother that I loved so much. 💚