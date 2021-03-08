The little, LORO

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is Loro, a very intelligent and loving parrot. He is more than a pet, he was my brother.
Loro showed us how much such a small animal can be independent, have a strong temperament, and most of all are caring and loving. He was with us during the 24 years of his life, bringing us much joy and happiness to our family.
This illustration is my tribute to him, my little brother that I loved so much. 💚