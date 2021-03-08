Design System and Style Guide for KeepTruckin

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
✨ Sprayshop
A tool to promote visual consistency across our products, unify designers and front-end engineers, as well as speed up workflow. Downloadable assets and an up-to-date reference without having to dig around the product.
I spearheaded the establishment of Sprayshop as part of the KeepTruckin Design System from inception to code the very first version on the web.
************
More work | LinkedIn | Instagram