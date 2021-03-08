Design System and Style Guide for KeepTruckin

✨ Sprayshop

A tool to promote visual consistency across our products, unify designers and front-end engineers, as well as speed up workflow. Downloadable assets and an up-to-date reference without having to dig around the product.

I spearheaded the establishment of Sprayshop as part of the KeepTruckin Design System from inception to code the very first version on the web.

