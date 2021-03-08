Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Haseeb J. Khan

Design System and Style Guide for KeepTruckin

Haseeb J. Khan
Haseeb J. Khan
  • Save
Design System and Style Guide for KeepTruckin ui design systems visual identity mobile web react styleguide product design design system
Download color palette

✨ Sprayshop
A tool to promote visual consistency across our products, unify designers and front-end engineers, as well as speed up workflow. Downloadable assets and an up-to-date reference without having to dig around the product.

I spearheaded the establishment of Sprayshop as part of the KeepTruckin Design System from inception to code the very first version on the web. 
************
More work | LinkedIn | Instagram

Haseeb J. Khan
Haseeb J. Khan

More by Haseeb J. Khan

View profile
    • Like