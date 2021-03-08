🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Exploration for a hypothetical clothing brand website. Swipe to the right to see the mobile version.
Looking forward to hear your feedback 🙌🙌🙌
Typefaces:
- Neue World by Pangram Pangram
- IBM Plex Sans by Mike Abbink, IBM BX&D, in collaboration with Bold Monday
Photos:
- @cottonbro (pexels)