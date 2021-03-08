Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sebastião Sommer

Clothing Brand Website

Sebastião Sommer
Sebastião Sommer
Exploration for a hypothetical clothing brand website. Swipe to the right to see the mobile version.

Looking forward to hear your feedback 🙌🙌🙌

Typefaces:
- Neue World by Pangram Pangram
- IBM Plex Sans by Mike Abbink, IBM BX&D, in collaboration with Bold Monday

Photos:
- @cottonbro (pexels)

Sebastião Sommer
Sebastião Sommer
UX/UI Designer

