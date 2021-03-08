Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Cuberto

Finance Dashboard Design

Ghulam Rasool 🚀
Cuberto
Ghulam Rasool 🚀 for Cuberto
Hire Us
  • Save
Finance Dashboard Design design admin app financial finance interface uiux ux dashboad
Finance Dashboard Design design admin app financial finance interface uiux ux dashboad
Finance Dashboard Design design admin app financial finance interface uiux ux dashboad
Download color palette
  1. Web 1920 – 314@2x.jpg
  2. Web 1920 – 313.jpg
  3. Web 1920 – 315.jpg

Join our Patreon channel to get design courses, source AE files and design tips: https://www.patreon.com/cuberto

Have a Project? Ghulam.rsl@gmail.com

My Social Media Accounts

Instagram | Linkedin | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2021
Cuberto
Cuberto
Full-cycle agency Let's chat 👋
Hire Us

More by Cuberto

View profile
    • Like