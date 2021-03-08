Meghdeep Sarkar

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2021

modern illustration poses color minimalism artwork flat illustration feminine vectorillustration character design illustrator illustration art women women illustration simple illustration illustration womens day
Wishing each and every amazing woman out there a very Happy Women's Day.

I’m open for new projects. Feel free to write me at meghdeepsarkar25@gmail.com

Also welcome to my socials Instagram | LinkedIn

