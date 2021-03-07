Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nuwanthi Illukkumbura

Girl Talk

Nuwanthi Illukkumbura
Nuwanthi Illukkumbura
Girl Talk yellow woman girls girl women human hand drawn two tone flat art design procreate vector drawing illustration
Training myself to control movement and steady my hand when drawing on the iPad. First attempt at drawing a complete scene only by hand!

Hand drawn using Procreate with the Apple Pencil.

Nuwanthi Illukkumbura
Nuwanthi Illukkumbura

