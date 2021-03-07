Young Angel ( Petterco )

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Young Angel is a soft and sweet handwritten font and monogram. Fall in love with the original feel and use it to make beautiful wedding invitations, beautiful stationery art, eye-catching social media posts, Logos, Brands and cute greeting cards. This display font is the perfect choice for creating original and extraordinary designs. This font is PUA code which means you can easily access all of the heart-themed glyphs! It also features many special features including glyphs and alternative ligatures.

This font is PUA code meaning you can easily access all the glyphs fun!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/hello-angel-2/ref/238003/

Mar 7, 2021
