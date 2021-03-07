Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Petterco

Bribttani

Petterco
Petterco
  • Save
Bribttani typography logo design font calligraphy font
Download color palette

The Bribttani is a fresh and modern script font. It has a handmade calligraphy style with a classic and elegant touch.

It can be used for various purposes such as: greeting cards, magazine titles, business cards, quotes, posters, signatures, logos, wedding invitations, and much more!

https://www.creativefabrica.com/product/bribttani-script/ref/238003/

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2021
Petterco
Petterco

More by Petterco

View profile
    • Like