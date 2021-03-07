Farhan Novan

Dulan - Travel app

Farhan Novan
Farhan Novan
  • Save
Dulan - Travel app ui
Download color palette

Hello guys!
-
This is my first post on dribbble. Hope you like it.
-
Illustration: Freepik Vecteezy
-
What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!
-
Contact – hi@farhannovan.com

View all tags
Posted on Mar 7, 2021
Farhan Novan
Farhan Novan

More by Farhan Novan

View profile
    • Like