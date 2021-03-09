Biyi Adetunji

Job portal App

Biyi Adetunji
Biyi Adetunji
Hire Me
  • Save
Job portal App design system freebie mobile job app
Job portal App design system freebie mobile job app
Job portal App design system freebie mobile job app
Download color palette
  1. Frame 976272.png
  2. slider2.png
  3. slide3.png

This Job portal app was designed using StencilUI design system.

A free Figma design system I have been working on for a while.

You can get it here
https://www.figma.com/community/file/950915246834995369/StencilUI--Design-system-UIKit

View all tags
Posted on Mar 9, 2021
Biyi Adetunji
Biyi Adetunji
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Biyi Adetunji

View profile
    • Like