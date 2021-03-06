Lulwa Moda — E-Commerce

📝 Lulwa Moda is a boutique for custom made Abayas by Kuwaiti fashion designer Atharie Al Zufairy, whom is a talented fashion designer with a unique style and large audience on Instagram.

🙋🏻‍♂️ My role was to create an e-commerce website with the main goal of automating the order process and detail inputting by the users for the designer.

⚡️ The pain points of this project were that the entire order process was done through Instagram. Instagram is a great social media platform and the designer has made a name for herself on it, But the platform doesn't allow the same modularity a custom website does.

Pain points summary:

- Ordering through Instagram is a hassle.

- Post descriptions on Instagram are limited in their customizability

- Image gallery on Instagram is unpractical for viewing image quality

- Searching for specific abayas is difficult on Instagram.

🏆 I helped solve these problems by...

• Creating an e-commerce template in Adobe XD specifically for displaying abayas in their full glory, by using vertical image containers. That helped a lot in displaying the full length of abayas attracting more attention to them.

• Organizing the required measurements in abaya page for a better and easier user experience.

• Optimizing the website for mobile devices, for better SEO rankings.

