Lulwa Moda — E-Commerce

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
📝 Lulwa Moda is a boutique for custom made Abayas by Kuwaiti fashion designer Atharie Al Zufairy, whom is a talented fashion designer with a unique style and large audience on Instagram.
🙋🏻♂️ My role was to create an e-commerce website with the main goal of automating the order process and detail inputting by the users for the designer.
⚡️ The pain points of this project were that the entire order process was done through Instagram. Instagram is a great social media platform and the designer has made a name for herself on it, But the platform doesn't allow the same modularity a custom website does.
Pain points summary:
- Ordering through Instagram is a hassle.
- Post descriptions on Instagram are limited in their customizability
- Image gallery on Instagram is unpractical for viewing image quality
- Searching for specific abayas is difficult on Instagram.
🏆 I helped solve these problems by...
• Creating an e-commerce template in Adobe XD specifically for displaying abayas in their full glory, by using vertical image containers. That helped a lot in displaying the full length of abayas attracting more attention to them.
• Organizing the required measurements in abaya page for a better and easier user experience.
• Optimizing the website for mobile devices, for better SEO rankings.
= = = = = =
See full case study on Behance
= = = = = =
Connect with me through...
Behance ⌇ Dribbble ⌇ LinkedIn ⌇ Twitter ⌇ Instagram ⌇ YouTube ⌇ Facebook