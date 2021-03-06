Ewelina Adamczak

UI Concept Design for Travel App

Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak
  • Save
UI Concept Design for Travel App travel app simple clean figma mobile concept design new york travel app design ux ui
Download color palette

Clean and simple design concept for a travel app featuring my favorite place in the world - New York!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 6, 2021
Ewelina Adamczak
Ewelina Adamczak

More by Ewelina Adamczak

View profile
    • Like